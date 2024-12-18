KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — FIFAe World Cup 2024 Ft. eFootball Mobile champion Ahmad Muhaimin Razak has been identified as a gold medal prospect for Malaysia in esports at the 2025 Thailand SEA Games.

Malaysia Esports Federation (MESF) president Muhammad Naim Al-Amin said the 19-year-old, more popularly known as Minbappe, has the potential to end the country’s gold medal drought in esports at the biennial Games.

“eFootball is one of six games to be contested at the Thailand SEA Games. So, we view Minbappe as one of our gold-medal prospects at the Games.

“We last won gold in esports through Dr Yew Weng Kean in the 2019 edition in the Philippines,” he told reporters after the launch of the Jelajah Juara Esports Malaysia League 2024 at the National Sports Council (NSC) here today.

On Friday (Dec 13), Minbappe, who represented the FAM eRimau squad, made history by becoming the first ASEAN country to win the FIFAe World Cup 2024 Ft. eFootball Mobile tournament by defeating Morocco 2-0 and pocketing a cash prize of RM80,000.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Naim said Malaysia plans to host the Asian qualifiers for the esports World Cup next year.

He added that they have submitted the proposal papers to host the qualifiers and are awaiting the green light from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“The Esports World Cup organisers were here during the M6 tournament to meet Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim for Malaysia to host the Asian qualifiers. Now, it depends on the approval from the ministry.

“I may meet Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh soon to discuss the matter,” he said. — Bernama



