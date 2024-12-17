KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) and the National Sports Council (NSC) have agreed to retain national track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang in the Podium Programme next year.

MNCF secretary-general Arif Astaman said “The Pocket Rocketman” has not shirked his responsibility for the national squad, although his main focus for now is to complete his Clinical Exercise Science Degree in Melbourne, Australia.

Arif said if Mohd Azizulhasni, 36, agrees to remain in the Podium Programme, he will be given a target to qualify for the World Track Cycling Championships in Santiago, Chile next October.

“Datuk Azizulhasni still has a big role, especially in the team sprint, where as a starter, he still has an advantage... Even at that age, it is still the main bet. However, we are refining what events are suitable for him, especially the team sprint.

“We are in tune with his age and focus on his studies, but we will try to accommodate as much as possible. He will be given KPIs (key performance indicators) like other athletes in the Podium Programme, including qualification to the World Championships,” he told reporters after a Working Committee meeting with the NSC, here today.

Last week, Azizulhasni, the 2017 keirin world champion, confirmed that he will not compete in the 2025 Asian Track Cycling Championships which will be held at the National Velodrome, Nilai in February because he wants to focus on his studies, while not yet deciding on another championship.

To qualify for the World Championships, Olympic medalists need to accumulate ranking points through tournaments recognised by the World Cycling Union (UCI), including the Cup of Nations and the Asian Championships.

Meanwhile, Arif said one national track rider will be dropped from next year’s Podium Programme for failing to meet the set KPI. — Bernama