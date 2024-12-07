KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has confirmed that Johor will co-host the 2027 SEA Games with Kuala Lumpur, Sarawak and Penang.

Its Minister, Hannah Yeoh said, however, that Johor will only host the football event as agreed earlier, adding that Johor has the best football infrastructure and pitches in the country.

“The ministry has received confirmation of Johor becoming a co-host of the 2027 SEA Games for football and this is good news.

“If we talk about football infrastructure and fields as well as stadiums (in this country), none can hold a candle to those available in Johor. So, this is an opportunity for us to showcase the football infrastructure available, especially in Johor, to the SEA Games participants,” she told reporters after attending the KBS Myladies Esports programme here today.

Previously, the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail had consented to the state co-hosting the football event at the 2027 SEA Games.

Meanwhile, Hannah said the ministry has finalised the list of states that will be co-hosting the Games and that there will no more additions to the list.

She added that an organising committee meeting will be held in January to discuss matters related to the hosting of the 2027 SEA Games.

“At the meeting, we will discuss the types of sports to be contested,” she said.

In another development, Hannah expressed her support for the KBS Myladies Esports programme, which is set to be a platform to unearth e-sports talent among women.

She hopes that the hosting of the programme can narrow the huge gap that currently exists between men and women e-sports athletes.

“The ministry will continue to support such development programmes to unearth new talent in the e-sports arena,” she said. — Bernama





