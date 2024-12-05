KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Harimau Malaya head coach Pau Marti Vicente dropped a bombshell when he announced today that the 2024 ASEAN Cup will be his final assignment with the national football team.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) posted on Facebook that the decision was made after discussions with the governing body regarding the restructuring of the national team management setup.

Spaniard Vicente also said that, as part of the restructuring, FAM will appoint a new head coach and panel of coaches for the 2027 Asia Cup Qualifiers, which will begin next year.

“Following that, my panel of coaches and I will end our services with the Harimau Malaya squad when the ASEAN Cup campaign culminates.

“It has been a thrilling journey for us all as we have spent three amazing years in Malaysia, filled with unforgettable memories,” Vicente said.

He stressed that the national team will continue to fight for glory and hopes that the players, especially the young prospects, will enjoy the tournament (ASEAN Cup) and experience the extraordinary atmosphere at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil with the loyal supporters.

“We truly appreciate their backing. I give an assurance that supporters will enjoy the team’s performance in what will be our final tournament.

“Let’s unite and give the best for this team,” he said.

Vicente was officially appointed to handle the squad in August after South Korean Kim Pan Gon resigned in July.

The 2024 ASEAN Cup will be from Dec 8 to Jan 5, 2025.

Malaysia are in Group A with defending champions Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia and Timor-Leste while Group B comprises Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. — Bernama