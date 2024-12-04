KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — National men’s doubles coach Tan Bin Shen has set a semi-final target for the country’s top pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, at the 2024 BWF World Tour Finals, which begins in Hangzhou, China, on December 11.

Bin Shen said the world number five duo are in peak condition, with Wooi Yik fully recovered from a September injury and having competed in three tournaments since the Korea Masters last November.

He said Aaron-Wooi Yik’s chances have also been boosted by the absence of some of the world’s top pairs from the year-end finale.

“Our goal is for them to perform better than last year. Last year, we were eliminated in the group stage, but this year we know that two of the top pairs are not participating, so the chances are bigger. However, it still depends on their performance in the matches.

“After Wooi Yik recovered from his injury, he has participated in three tournaments, is in good shape, and there’s no pressure,” he told reporters after the signing ceremony of a partnership between the Badminton Association of Malaysia and Yonex here today.

Aaron-Wooi Yik will be making their fifth appearance in the championship, having participated in the 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023 editions.

Malaysia will be represented by Aaron-Wooi Yik and independent shuttlers Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani in the men’s doubles competition, which features the top eight pairs who qualified from the BWF world tour events.

There will be two groups of four pairs each, with the top two from each group qualifying for the semi-finals.

Malaysia’s other representatives in the tournament are mixed doubles pairs Cheng Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai, women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, and Paris Olympics 2024 men’s singles bronze medallist Lee Zii Jia. — Bernama