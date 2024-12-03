DOHA, Dec 3 — Max Verstappen added gloss to his status and reputation but left a trail of argument, chaos and tension behind him in the wake of his commanding triumph at the Lusail International Circuit.

As the Formula One circus decamps 600km for this week’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after an exhausting run-in to an unprecedented 24-race season, it was clear that Verstappen’s fall-out with George Russell was just one of many issues that surfaced.

Here, AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix:

Verstappen motivated by sense of injustice

The newly-crowned four-time world champion is a supreme competitor who needs no provocation, but revealed in his driving and post-race revelations that when riled by a sense of injustice he is a formidable force.

His ninth win of the season owed much to Red Bull’s brilliance in revising the set-up of his car, but even more to his determination to avenge his overnight loss of pole position following rival Russell’s interventions.

The Mercedes driver’s complaint about Verstappen’s slow cooldown lap in Q3 and his behaviour in the stewards’ room resulted in a ruptured relationship, loss of respect and a fierce antipathy.

The pair had clashed on Saturday and did again on Sunday morning during the drivers’ pre-race show lap on a trailer when harsh words were exchanged.

“He was annoyed with George,” said Red Bull boss Christian Horner. “He carried it into the race. He was super-motivated.”

Verstappen’s combination of polished race-craft, natural talent and raw aggressive speed and competitiveness made him unbeatable.

He said that he had “completely lost all respect for” Russell and accused the Briton of being “very nice here, in front of the camera, but then when you’re with him inside, as a person, it’s just a different person. And I can’t stand that”.

In this mood, he will be a force again in Abu Dhabi where the scrap for the constructors’ championship will be decided with McLaren, hit by a penalty in Doha, leading Ferrari by 21 points.

Hamilton not expecting glorious end to Mercedes era

Lewis Hamilton endured another grim weekend and made clear he is not expecting a happy ending to his title-laden time with Mercedes.

The seven-time champion, who won six of his titles with Mercedes, joins Ferrari next year.

On Sunday, he made a false start, picked up a puncture and was penalised for speeding in the pitlane on his way to finishing 12th after the team had persuaded him to continue and not to retire his car.

“It could have been worse... I finished. And it is over. It was my fault at the start. The puncture was unfortunate and speeding in the pit lane, that was me there, too.

“I don’t think we’re going to end on a high. I think... it will end. What is important is that we turn up, we give it our best shot.

“I am grateful I’m still standing. I’m ok. I’ve had great races and bad races in my life... not too many bad ones.”

Many may focus on the irony in Hamilton’s subdued return to Abu Dhabi where, in 2021, he missed out on taking an unprecedented eighth drivers’ title in highly controversial circumstances.

Turmoil at ruling body reflected in chaotic race, penalties and unrest

The ongoing turmoil at the International Motoring Federation (FIA), where widespread staff upheavals resulted in Rui Marques making his debut as race director, was reflected in a list of severe penalties and curious decisions that created a chaotic race.

Most controversial was a 10-second stop-go penalty given to Lando Norris, ruining his chance of an important victory, which led to McLaren requesting a review and much wider criticism.

Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff lambasted the FIA, saying: “It could have its own reality show of what’s happening... All our stakeholders need to bear in mind that we need to protect this sport and do it with responsibility, accountability and transparency — and it does not come across like that.”

More discordant meetings may add to the rumbling sense of unrest among all involved as the season heads to a climax. — AFP