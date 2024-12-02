SEPANG, Dec 2 — The Asean Football Federation (AFF) has named AirAsia as its official travel partner for four major national team and club events: the Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024, the Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup, the Asean Women’s Championship, and the Asean U-23 Championship, collectively branded as Asean United FC.

The partnership was facilitated by Sportfive, a leading global sports marketing agency and AFF’s exclusive commercial partner.

Through this collaboration with the four Asean United FC events, AirAsia aims to reinforce its role as a unifying force across the region and beyond, fostering a deeper connection with football fans and the broader sporting community.

“At AirAsia, we believe in the power of sports to unite and inspire, just as we have spent over two decades connecting people and cultures across Asean. As a brand built for and by Asean, we are thrilled to join forces with Asean United FC to celebrate the region’s unique talents and shared passion for football,” he said.

AFF president, Major General Khiev Sameth, expressed excitement about the partnership with AirAsia, which he said would further elevate the game across the region.

“Our partnership is founded on our shared belief in Asean football’s unifying force and its potential to achieve excellence at every level,” he added.

Seamus O’Brien, president and chairman of the board at Sportfive Asia Pacific, highlighted the power of football to bring people together across the region: “There is no better way to build meaningful relationships with Asean consumers than through the only sport which transcends borders and unites them, and the competitions which ignite their passion and strongly appeal to their national pride.”