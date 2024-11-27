ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 27 — The Johor government is awaiting the consent of Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail for the state to host the 2027 SEA Games football event.

State Youth and Sports, Entrepreneur Development, and Cooperatives Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said the proposal has already been conveyed to Tunku Mahkota Ismail and is pending his approval.

He believes Johor is a fitting venue, with its world-class facilities well-suited for hosting an international football event.

“It is fitting for Johor to be the host, as it is also home to the famed Southern Tigers, or Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) football team,” said Mohd Hairi. “Johor has the best facilities for the sport, including the world-class Sultan Ibrahim Stadium (SSI) in Gelang Patah.”

“However, I will first seek the consent of Tunku Mahkota Ismail and share my views and advice regarding the proposal,” he added, speaking to reporters at the Johor State Legislative Assembly building in Kota Iskandar today.

Mohd Hairi, who is also the Larkin assemblyman, said Johor had been offered to host only the 2027 SEA Games football event, citing the state’s excellent football facilities and direct flight access to Singapore, which could attract more tourists and football teams.

The state government has already reached out to the Johor Stadium Corporation, which proposed several venues, including SSI. Other stadiums considered are Mount Austin Athletic Stadium, Larkin Stadium in Johor Baru, and Pasir Gudang City Council Stadium in Pasir Gudang.

“There may be more than three venues, including SSI, but I will need to seek consent on which venue is most suitable,” he said.

Currently, Malaysia has accepted the offer from the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) to host the 2027 SEA Games. The federal government has also agreed to designate Sarawak as a co-host after the state demonstrated its capability to manage large sporting events, such as the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma).