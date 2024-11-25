KUALA LUMPUR Nov 25 — Golf fans will have a chance to see the country’s best players take the course at the inaugural Albatross Cup, a Ryder Cup-inspired tournament, from January 6-7 at the Seri Selangor Golf Club.

The tournament will feature two opposing 12-man teams made up of top Malaysian professionals, captained by the nation’s current and former leading players, Gavin Green and Danny Chia.

The organisers in a statement announced that, the Albatross Cup will feature five four-ball matches, five foursome matches and 12 singles matches, thus requiring a mix of individual brilliance, strategy and teamwork.

Tournament director Adnan Othman said, Albatross Cup represents a major milestone for Malaysian golf, bringing together our country’s top talents in a format that promotes team spirit and competitive excellence, though no prize money is offered.

Gavin, who became the first and only Malaysian to top Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2017, said the Albatross Cup is about celebrating Malaysian golf at its highest level.

“I am excited to lead such a talented team and can’t wait to see how we rise to the challenge,” said the golfer, who is currently plying his trade on the DP World Tour.

Meanwhile, two-time Asian Tour winner Danny Chia said the competition provides an opportunity to showcase the depth of talent in Malaysia, while creating an exciting spectacle of golf for fans.

“I am confident that Team Danny Chia will do their best to emerge as the inaugural Albatross Cup champions,” said the first Malaysian to make the cut in a men’s Major at the 2010 Open Championship.

Team list:

Team Gavin Green: Gavin Green (Captain) Jeremiah Kim (Vice-Captain), Galven Green, Paul San, Sharifuddin Ariffin, Marcus Lim, Nasrullah Zulkifli, Danial Faidz, Casper Loh, Affif Fathi, Jaydon Pang and Nicholas Fung.

Reserve : Zia Izzuddeen.

Non-Playing Vice Captain: Keegan Kam.

Team Danny Chia: Danny Chia (Captain), Khor Kheng Hwai (Vice-Captain), Ervin Chang, Edven Ying, Syahiran Syakir, Amir Nazrin, Fakhrul Akmal, Malcolm Ting, Nor Heikal Hadi, Daeng Abdul Rahman, Tony Lam and Kenneth da Silva.

Reserve : Wilson Choo.

Non-Playing Vice Captain : Chong Chee Meng. — Bernama