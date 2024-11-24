KOTA KINABALU, Nov 24 — Sabah FC has decided to retain the existing coaching staff and no new appointments will be made to fill the vacancy of Head Coach this season to replace Datuk Ong Kim Swee who did not renew his contract which ends at the end of November.

Sabah FC team manager Rafie Robert said the management and members of the Sabah Football Association (SAFA) Supreme Council unanimously agreed with the decision.

“The existing coaching staff have understood the training pattern and tactics when working with Kim Swee. We are confident that the existing players are already compatible with the approach applied by coach Kim Swee and are trying to maintain the momentum that has been introduced for a long time.

“What is important at this time is that all players need to be prepared for their duties by ensuring that the targets set by the management can be realised in the future,” he said in a statement here today.

Rafie said his side does not want to disturb what had been implemented so far because if it was changed, it would certainly take time for all players to adopt and apply.

“We want all parties, including the players, to undergo the training process as usual, focus and be able to maintain the momentum of victory. We don’t want them to be affected by the drastic changes made if they need a coach in the near future,” he said.

He said Kim Swee’s absence was a big loss for the Sabah FC team.

“However, we should not stop there, but continue to work with the existing coaching staff to continue training sessions to face the Malaysia Cup and Super League matches,” said Rafie.

In the last match of Sabah FC yesterday in the Malaysia Cup competition against PT Athletic FC, Sabah FC lined up the coaching team with Mohammad Faisal Ahmad as assistant head coach, goalkeeper coach Irwan Jamil, and fitness coach Martin Stano together with Kim Swee who watched his last match before his exit. — Bernama