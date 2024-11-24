MANCHESTER, Nov 24 — While Pep Guardiola finds himself in uncharted territory, losing five consecutive games for the first time in his outstanding managerial career, the Manchester City boss said sticking together would be key for his players during this calamitous run.

Guardiola’s men suffered a shock 4-0 rout by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday and, despite a loss that was their most lopsided at Etihad Stadium and had fans reeling, the Catalan was measured in his post-game comments.

“I’ve been here as a player, maybe not as a manager,” said Guardiola. “There are not fairytales in life and sport, sometimes you have to live through these situations. You have to accept it. You can’t blame each other; stay together, continue to do what we have done.

“Run away? Absolutely not, we have to stand up more than ever. What will define us is when we fail — we stand up and face it.”

The defeat left City five points adrift of league leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. It came two days after Guardiola signed a two-year contract extension and on the heels of the international break.

While his players are struggling mightily, Guardiola said he had faith in them.

“I don’t know what will happen this season but not for one second will I not believe in these players,” he said. “There is no team in the world that can sustain success for eight, nine, 10 years in a row.

“Of course everything is not fine but what we try to do is analyse it, let’s go to next game and see what happens.”

The absence of midfielder and Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who is sidelined for the season with a knee injury, has been glaring, but City have had several other key players battling injuries.

“Of course Rodri is important but we knew that for many months,” Guardiola said. “But (John) Stones can only play 45 minutes. Jack (Grealish) has been injured many times. Kevin (De Bruyne), two months.

“We have to come back and freshen our minds. The season is so long. Many things can happen.”

City have no time to lick their wounds as they host Feyenoord in a Champions League match on Tuesday and then travel to Anfield five nights later to face Liverpool.

“We are happy when we win and concerned when we don’t win. It’s normal. There would be a problem if they were not worried or I am not worried,” Guardiola said.

“We are not used to doing this situation but life is like this. Sometimes it happens and we have to accept it. It is what it is now and we will stand up and do it.” — Reuters