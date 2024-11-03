MADRID, Nov 3 — Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said yesterday it makes “no sense” to play La Liga matches this weekend after deadly flooding in the east of Spain while Barcelona boss Hansi Flick suggested the entire weekend programme should have been cancelled.

The Valencia region was hit by devastating flash floods which have killed at least 211 people this week, while many more are missing.

Champions Real Madrid’s visit to Valencia and Villarreal’s match against Rayo Vallecano were postponed, but Simeone said all matches should have been scrapped.

“It’s clear that it makes no sense, what is happening is something that’s so hard,” Simeone told reporters before Atletico face Las Palmas on Sunday.

“It’s emotional to see all the people going out into the streets to help ... with whatever they can...

“There are people who are having a terrible time, it’s very sad, and we are in a place where they tell us to continue and here we are, continuing.”

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick also suggested calling off all games might have been appropriate.

“It’s not easy to make the decision (about) what to do, we started this (round) yesterday,” Flick told reporters ahead of Barcelona’s derby clash against Espanyol on Sunday.

“For me it’s a tragedy, we also had this in Germany three years ago, it’s also horrible to see this.

“If we can support the region we will do that of course, the other things the league has to decide.”

Asked if he would have postponed the whole round of La Liga games, Flick said he would lean that way.

“If I could make the decision maybe I would do that, it’s a tragedy for this region and also for Spain, so maybe yes,” said the German coach.

La Liga president Javier Tebas responded to critics of the decision to play eight top flight matches this weekend on social media platform X.

“We think that in the terrible situation that Spain is going through, the best message is not to stop, apart from in the affected areas,” wrote the La Liga chief.

“The best message is to be on the front line in our places of work, like workers in every other sector, giving visibility (to the situation), generating resources, and explaining to the world that we have to be all hands to the pumps to move forward.”

‘Message for a friend’

La Liga matches this weekend have a moment of silence in recognition of the victims before kick-off.

The Spanish league said Thursday they are working with the Red Cross charity organisation to raise disaster relief funds during broadcasts of the matches played in Spain’s top two divisions this weekend.

On Saturday an injury-hit Girona edged a thriller against Leganes 4-3 and after sending the Catalans ahead Miguel Gutierrez raised two shirts, one with a message showing support for a friend and then another reading “strength Valencia”.

“I’ve seen videos, I’ve been on video calls with friends (in Valencia) and it was a real disaster, it was absolute madness,” said Gutierrez after the game.

“The first shirt was for a friend of mine, Enrique, whose mother is missing — she was taken by the current and they are still trying to look for her.

“I said to him, if I score, I’m going to dedicate it to you and all the people of Valencia, because it’s crazy what has happened.”

In the day’s first game Osasuna striker Ante Budimir also held up a shirt with a message of support for those affected as part of his celebration after scoring against Real Valladolid in a 1-0 victory.

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas also said matches should not have been played this weekend, with his team facing Celta Vigo on Monday.

“These are difficult days for everyone... we see images, hear all kinds of testimonies and it makes you afraid,” said Bordalas.

“This round of fixtures shouldn’t have been played... it makes no sense, we’re facing the biggest catastrophe (in Spain) in the last few decades.

“I know that football fans are thinking about it, we are focused on such a big tragedy that happened in the Valencian community.”

On Saturday Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said the disaster was the second deadliest flood in Europe this century and announced a huge increase in the security forces dedicated to relief works. — AFP