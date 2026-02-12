PUTRAJAYA, Feb 12 — Malaysia’s total population was estimated at 34.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 34.1 million a year earlier, reflecting a slower growth rate of 0.6 per cent, compared with 1.2 per cent previously.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin noted that the breakdown between citizens and non-citizens remained unchanged, at 90.1 per cent and 9.9 per cent respectively, the same as in Q4 2024.

“The male population increased to 18 million from 17.9 million, while females rose to 16.3 million from 16.2 million. The overall population sex ratio stood at 110 males for every 100 females, while the sex ratio for citizens was 102,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Uzir said the proportion of the aged population 65 years and above rose from 7.8 per cent to 8 per cent, indicating a continuing ageing trend.

Meanwhile, the young population (0-14 years) fell slightly from 21.9 per cent to 21.6 per cent, while the working-age population (15-64 years) edged up marginally from 70.3 per cent to 70.4 per cent.

By ethnicity, Mohd Uzir said Malays accounted for 58.2 per cent of the total population, followed by Chinese at 22.2 per cent, other Bumiputera at 12.3 per cent and Indians at 6.5 per cent, unchanged from the previous year.

On vital statistics, Mohd Uzir said live births continued to decline, recording a 5.4 per cent decrease to 99,353 births compared to 105,027 in Q4 2024.

He said male babies outnumbered females at 51,340 births versus 48,013, with a sex ratio at birth of 107 males for every 100 females.

“Selangor recorded the highest live births with 18,517 births or 18.6 per cent, while Wilayah Persekutuan Labuan recorded the lowest with 331 births or 0.3 per cent,” he added.

Mohd Uzir said mothers aged 30-39 years recorded the highest number of live births at 49,432 births or 49.8 per cent, followed by mothers aged 20-29 years at 43.4 per cent, 40 years and over at 4.7 per cent and less than 20 years at 2.1 per cent.

“On average, one baby was born per minute, 45 babies per hour and 1,080 babies per day in the fourth quarter 2025,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir said a total of 51,077 deaths were recorded in Q4 2025, an increase of 1.3 per cent from 50,415 in the corresponding period last year.

He said 29,358 male deaths and 21,719 female deaths were recorded, resulting in a mortality sex ratio of 135 males for every 100 females.

“Selangor recorded the highest number with 7,990 deaths, while Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya recorded the lowest with 82 deaths. Population aged 60 years and over recorded the highest number of deaths with 35,788 deaths or 70.1 per cent, followed by 41-59 years at 20.7 per cent, 15-40 years at 7.3 per cent and 0-14 years at 1.9 per cent.

“On average, one death was recorded every two minutes, 23 deaths per hour and 555 deaths per day in the fourth quarter of 2025,” he added.

Mohd Uzir also noted that declining birth rates and total fertility rates are global trends, with many countries recording below the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman aged 15 to 49.

He highlighted that countries including South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, China, Russia, and France have total fertility rates below replacement level, raising concerns about ageing populations, population decline and workforce sustainability. — Bernama