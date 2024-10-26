KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — National women’s doubles shuttler M. Thinaah is relishing the prospect of training with her former coach Rosman Razak, who is set to start his duty as women’s doubles head coach next month.

Thinaah described Rosman, 48, as one of the key figures who helped turn her career from a singles player into one of the world’s best doubles shuttlers.

“Am excited about coach Rosman as I am a doubles player. Last time, he was the one who accepted me into the doubles fold when I didn’t want to continue as a singles shuttler.

“So, to be back working with him is exciting and I am really looking forward to it,” she said in an audio clip shared by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

On Tuesday (Oct 22), BAM announced the appointment of Rosman as women’s doubles head coach, with the former shuttler set to begin his duty on Nov 5.

Rosman, who has over nearly decades of experience, will work closely with Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky as well as senior squad coach Ching Kai Feng and junior coach Amelia Anscelly in strengthening and improving the women’s doubles department.

Thinaah, meanwhile, is also confident that Rosman can help her and Pearly Tan take their partnership up another notch.

“Coach Rosman is a calm and steady person. So, I think this is something we need in our game, especially in calming us down during crucial points.

“It is little things like this that can make a big difference,” said the 26-year-old Thinaah. — Bernama