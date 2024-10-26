LONDON, Oct 26 — Unai Emery has urged his Aston Villa side to maintain their standards after a fine start to the season in both English and European competitions.

Villa enjoyed their third straight win in the Champions League this season with Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Bologna and are now one of only two teams with a 100 per cent record, alongside Manchester City.

Emery’s team next face Bournemouth today, with the manager telling a pre-match press conference: “Hopefully, we will improve more and more. This is the objective.

“Of course, it’s two years since I arrived here with the coaches. We have been very demanding, and we were always trying to be better in each moment we were working here.

“We achieved some objectives quick but there is still a lot of work to do. We are working more hours to prepare for each match, and we are not resting.”

The Spaniard, who this week celebrated two years in charge of the Birmingham club, added: “Of course we are playing in the Champions League, we are feeling comfortable, strong, and really confident, but we want more. Not just to stay as we are now. Keep this for a long time.”

Villa have not lost since their defeat by Arsenal in August but Bournemouth will kick off having inflicted the Gunners’ first league defeat of the season last week.

“Very difficult,” said Emery of Bournemouth. “Very demanding team, at home or away, they play always with the same style — pressing a lot, being competitive, in duels.

“They are playing so active in everything. Quick. Individually, they have very good players and a strong structure. Their coach is progressing and improving a lot.

“To beat them, I know it is going to be very difficult and we will need the players’ full energy, full focus, really being clinical in every decision we can have tomorrow, and the supporters behind us.” — AFP