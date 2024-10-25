KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Penang II goalkeeper, Muhammad Izzul Azry Abu Mansor, caused a stir with an incredible long-range strike during a Malaysian Football League (MFL) Cup match two days ago.

Izzul unleashed a jaw-dropping effort in the 55th minute against Sri Pahang at the Temerloh Municipal Council Stadium, sealing a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Taking aim from his own penalty area, he sent the ball sailing past Sri Pahang’s keeper, Muhammad Hanif Faizal, before it found the back of the net.

The electrifying goal, which Penang FC shared on social media, went viral, amassing over 290,000 views, 2,800 likes, and 201 comments at the time of writing.

This remarkable moment brought back memories of national team goalkeeper Syamsuri Mustafa’s legendary strike from around 21 years ago.

Syamsuri scored a ‘magical’ goal in a similar situation during the 2003 SEA Games semi-final against Vietnam at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.