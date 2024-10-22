BEIJING, Oct 22 — Retired Chinese basketball legend Yi Jianlian is at the centre of a scandal involving the alleged solicitation of a transgender woman for US$1,500 (RM6,450).

The controversy erupted on October 17 when purported messages and photos surfaced, igniting discussions about similar misconduct among mainland celebrities, according to a report in South China Morning Post yesterday.

The scandal has gone viral on mainland social media, rekindling conversations about past sex scandals involving mainland celebrities.

Yi, 36, who enjoyed a successful NBA career between 2007 and 2012 with teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and New Jersey Nets, is married to model Jing Ling and has two children.

The allegations involve explicit interactions in a hotel, with the accuser sharing an ID card and a semi-naked photo claimed to belong to Yi.

Despite the serious accusations, many online commentators have defended Yi, suggesting that the images may have been altered.

However, brands like China Life Insurance and Guangzhou Zhujiang Brewery Group have already cut ties with him, removing his likeness from advertisements.

The incident has brought attention back to other celebrities involved in sex scandals, including:

Kris Wu

The Chinese-Canadian rapper who first gained fame as a member of the K-pop boy band EXO was sentenced to 13 years in prison in November 2022 for rape and “group lewdness” after accusations from multiple women.

The scandal erupted in July 2021 when Du Meizhu, a 19-year-old university student from China, accused Wu Yifan on Weibo of raping her and 30 other women, including minors.

Although Wu denied the claims, he was arrested and charged with rape in August 2021.

In November 2022, the Chaoyang District People’s Court in Beijing sentenced Wu to 13 years in prison with plans for his deportation following the completion of his sentence.

Li Yifeng

The popular actor was detained in September 2022 for repeatedly soliciting prostitutes, which has severely impacted his career.

Born in Chengdu in 1987, Li gained fame in 2007 after competing in a national talent show.

He later played the role of Chinese leader Mao Zedong in The Pioneer, a film released to commemorate the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party.

As China intensifies its crackdown on “tainted” and “immoral” celebrities involved in drug use, prostitution, and other illegal activities, Li has struggled to revive his career.

Li Yundi

Famed pianist Li Yundi was arrested by Beijing police in October 2021, along with a 29-year-old woman, on charges of soliciting a prostitute.

Li gained international recognition at 18 after winning the prestigious Frederic Chopin International Piano Competition in 2000, becoming a familiar face on mainland entertainment television.

Following the scandal, his prospects in China diminished, leading him to pivot his career toward international markets.

In October 2023, Li successfully returned to the spotlight with a sold-out tour in Australia.