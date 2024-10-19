MELAKA, Oct 19 — Selangor defended their 2024 Agong Cup title after defeating Pahang 3-0 in the match held at the Hang Tuah Stadium, here last night.

The victory was achieved through goals by Muhammad Faris Hafiz Azhar in the 8th minute followed by Muhammad Danish Asraf Mohd Noor Azli in the 64th minute before Iqbal Hazim Radzi added the third in the 88th minute.

As the champion, Selangor received RM10,000, the challenge trophy and medals from the Yang Dipertua of Melaka, Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.

Selangor head coach Muhammad Zamri Hassan said the victory had given his squad the motivation to continue their pursuit to challenge in the 102nd Edition of the (Piala Emas Raja Raja) Kings Gold Cup.

“I am very grateful for this victory because it is the second time in a row that we have won it in addition to taking revenge after losing in the semi-finals during the previous edition.

Muhammad Zamri said the Piala Emas Raja Raja which starts on Sunday would be held on a carnival basis with Selangor playing three matches in three days, thus requiring a high level of physical and mental fitness.

Selangor are drawn in Group B together with Terengganu, Kedah and Negeri Sembilan; defending champion Pahang head Group D with Bomba, Kelantan and Penang; Melaka as the host head Group A with Kuala Lumpur, Perak and Perlis while Armed Forces head Group C with Akademi Mokhtar Dahari (AMD), PDRM and SPRM as challengers.

Matches will be played at the Hang Tuah Stadium, Tun Fatimah Stadium, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tun Tuah, Henry Gurney Telok Mas Dragor Bukit Katil, Wisma MAFA, Kompleks Rakan Muda Lendu and UiTM Alor Gajah fields. — Bernama