SHANGHAI, Oct 13 — Novak Djokovic moved a step closer to his 100th ATP title yesterday when he beat American seventh seed Taylor Fritz 6-4 7-6(6) in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals to set up a title decider against top-ranked Jannik Sinner.

Earlier on Saturday, Sinner secured the year-end world number one ranking by beating Czech 30th seed Tomas Machac 6-4 7-5 and becoming the first Italian to reach the final.

Djokovic, the 24-times Grand Slam champion, will play his fifth final in the tournament’s history, looking to claim his 100th ATP title as well as his fifth Shanghai Masters crown.

“I came here this year definitely with the vision or desire to get to the final and fight for 100 titles,” Djokovic said.

“I’ve got that chance against the best player in the world and let’s see what happens.”

Fourth seed Djokovic came into the match with a remarkable 9-0 head-to-head record against Fritz and immediately turned up the pressure in the opening game, forcing the American to successfully defend three break points.

The Serbian kept Fritz on the ropes with his powerful and precise groundstrokes, using his backhand to devastating effect as he racked up three more break points at 2-2.

Fritz was only able to fend off one before sending a backhand flying wide, with the break proving decisive as Djokovic wrapped up the opener with his first ace of the match.

US Open finalist Fritz built up some momentum in the second set after holding serve in a tight game where Djokovic landed a series of spectacular passing shots, before earning his first two break point opportunities of the match at 4-3.

Djokovic was able to hold but sustained a hip issue and needed treatment on court before taking the set into a tiebreak, with a wasteful Fritz struggling to land first serves and tamely relinquishing the match.

“Taylor is in form, we’re coming off of the Grand Slam final and he’s playing really well,” Djokovic said of Fritz, who lost to Sinner in this year’s US Open final.

“Particularly on this surface, he’s serving big, so I knew it was going to be a big test for me. I did not want to get to the third set and I’m just glad to overcome it.”

Sinner advances

Machac made a promising start against Sinner by winning the opening two games before the Italian got on the board, with the top seed closing out a hard-fought first set in 44 minutes after errors flew from the 30th-seeded Czech’s racket.

The twice Grand Slam champion was made to work hard by Machac, even more so in the second set, but Sinner proved too solid for his fellow 23-year-old as he sealed his 64th win of the year while making just nine unforced errors.

The Italian’s dominant season has seen him win his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open and another at the US Open. He is the first Italian to finish the year as world number one.

“It’s amazing. It’s something you dream of when you’re a kid, when you’re young. Just to reach the number one spot, now but to have the year-end ... it’s also a different and special feeling,” Sinner said.

“I think we all saw how much talent and firepower he (Machac) has. I had to be very, very careful in every service game.”

Sinner can win his seventh trophy of the year today. — Reuters