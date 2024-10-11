KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Picture travelling from Seremban to Muar from sunrise to sunset on a mountain road. Scenic right?

Now picture doing this as a round trip with only your two legs on a bicycle with a time-limit of two days.

Welcome to the Audax Randonneurs Malaysia, a non-competitive but daunting endurance ride of over 603km of rugged terrain kicking off at 5am tomorrow and ending on Sunday.

This year’s race is tagged the Santai 5.0 Ride. The word “santai” in Malay means relaxing, but clearly the organisers have a wicked sense of humour.

If you’ve never heard of Audax Randonneur, it’s basically a long-distance (more than 200km) cycling event that started in Italy in the late 19th century and has since gone global.

In events like Audax, it’s not the clock you’re racing against, but yourself. The challenge is to finish the route, hit the checkpoints, and make it back within the time limits.

Cyclists must come up with their own strategies to manage everything from pacing to nutrition, all while staying on course to meet checkpoint deadlines.

The route: Seremban-Muar-Seremban

The route for this year’s Audax Randonneurs Malaysia 600km ride from Seremban to Johor and back from October 12 to 13, 2024. — Screencap from Audax Malaysia website

The starting point this year is at Jalan Iringan Bayu in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan. The time: 5am.

From there, the cyclists will head southward for Johor, follow a winding path that leads them through lush countryside, bustling towns, and long stretches of isolated road before they turn back to the kick-off line.

Cyclists need to hit each checkpoint within a specific time frame or risk being disqualified. Here are this year’s checkpoints and time limits:

Checkpoint 1: Medal Selera Simpang Bekoh, Asahan (Km 104.7). Estimated arrival: 8.30 am – 11.00 am

Checkpoint 2: KFC Yong Peng (Km 219.6). Estimated arrival: 3.00 pm – 8.00 pm

Checkpoint 3: New Dawn Hotel, Pontian (Km 331.9). Estimated arrival: 9.00 pm – 2.30 am

Checkpoint 4: Shell Jalan Bakri, Muar (Km 458.4). Estimated arrival: 7.00 am – 2.00 pm (Sunday, October 13)

These checkpoints are more than just markers on a map; they’re lifelines.

Riders are keenly aware that time spent resting or dealing with mechanical issues could cut into their buffer and jeopardise their entire ride.

The longer they linger at one checkpoint, the less time they have to reach the next.

Fazrul Farouk’s redemption ride

Among the tens of participants, each with their own stories and motivations, one stands out: Fazrul Farouk.

Fazrul Farouk hopes to finish his first Audax 600km ride with Darsani after falling short in the 2023 challenge. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The 41-year-old financial planner from Kuala Lumpur participated in his first Audax Randonneur Malaysia ride last year but couldn’t complete the 600km Kuantan-Melaka-Kuantan challenge then.

“I made it as far as the last checkpoint.

“But the heat, the climbs, and poor planning got to me. My legs just gave out. I learnt a lot about planning how to tackle certain points in the race,” he said.

This year, he’s back in the saddle with renewed resolve and a new riding partner, Darsani Zakaria, an Audax veteran who’s completed the circuit five times. They’ve been training very hard to be fit for the ride.

“Acclimating your body to being on the bike is important for long rides coupled with learning how to ride in different weather and conditions. I do physical exercises as well to strengthen my muscles and I get all my information from YouTube.

“Riding with Darsani is a game changer.

“His experience is invaluable. He knows exactly how to pace himself, how much to eat, when to take a break, and how to avoid unnecessary delays,” Fazrul told Malay Mail.

Darsani is looking forward to his first ride with Fazrul on October 12, 2024 and met up to discuss their plans on how to tackle the gruelling routes. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Darsani, 58, isn’t just a seasoned rider, he’s a Super Randonneur (SR), a title given to those who complete the full Audax circuit of 200km, 300km, 400km, and 600km within a single season.

It’s the mark of a true endurance cyclist, and Darsani’s achievements have taken him around the world, including the prestigious Paris-Brest-Paris, a legendary Audax ride spanning 1,200 kilometres in France.

“Fazroul and I have been training together. But it’s more than physical conditioning; it’s about mental preparedness,” said Darsani.

Dangers on the road

In a mountainous road race, anything can happen. Mist impairs visibility. Mechanical issues like broken chains or punctured tyres are common, so being well-prepared is essential.

As they are riding solo, Audax cyclists often carry tools for quick repairs and spare parts to ensure they can handle any situation.

Things that go into the saddle bag: tubes, CO2 inflators, tyre lever, spare tyre, tyre-patch/plug, multi-tool, chamois cream. — Picture courtesy of Fazrul Farouk

Less common encounters are with wildlife and the supernatural. But they do happen, and are a test on the rider’s mental resilience.

Darsani remembers the time he participated in the first-ever Malaysia Book of Records for 1,000km of non-stop group cycling.

“My bike lights died, so I had to wait for another group to pass. I saw three riders and decided to follow them. When we reached the forest near Broga, it suddenly felt like I was riding on sand. It was so hard to paddle. At first, I thought I had a flat tire, but when I checked, it was fine. I got back on my bike, and the same sensation hit again, the bike felt heavier as if I was cycling on sand. It was only around 10pm, but the forest which was next to me felt different.

“At that moment, I sensed something was off,” he continued.

When asked if he thought it was a spirit following him, Darsani hesitated.

“I reached a point where I had to tackle a climb, but it felt incredibly heavy, and I was worried my bike chain would snap but I persevered. The real proof that something was with me came when I rode downhill. Normally, that should be easy and fast, but that night it felt like a struggle, and I had to pedal hard just to descend. That’s when I realised something was definitely wrong.

“Once I reached Broga town, the presence vanished, and my bike felt light again. The entire time, I kept saying to whatever was there with me, ‘Please, I’m exhausted, and I just want to go home. Don’t disturb me,’. This happened around the 900 km mark, I was almost at the finish line, and it hasn’t happened since.”

Food and fuel

While many may imagine cyclists relying solely on energy bars or gels to fuel their more than 30 hours in the saddle, veterans like Darsani and Fazrul know that solid meals and hydration are the key to survival on such endurance rides.

“Coconut water is a lifesaver,” Darsani said, “it’s full of electrolytes, and when you find it along the route it’s a good source of energy.”

Both emphasise the importance of proper sustenance.

“Sometimes we’ll stop for nasi goreng or whatever the nearest stall is serving,” said Fazrul, “but the challenge is finding open places at odd hours. Many riders pack buns or cereal bars for backup, but we must have proper meals along the route.”

But planning food stops isn’t always easy.

Cyclists often rely on Google Maps to scope out potential food spots ahead of time, but as Fazrul noted, “sometimes the shops you plan for are closed, or you can’t find them. That’s when power gels and snacks come in handy.”

As for directions and monitoring their vitals, riders use tools like a Garmin GPS tracker or for a cheaper option Bryton.

They will download the route into the device and it will display it on the screen clearly.

A GPS tracker device for riders to monitor how far they have travelled. — Picture courtesy of Fazrul Farouk

Why participate in the Audax?

For cyclists like Fazrul and Darsani, it isn’t about crossing the finish line as quickly as possible as much as it’s about personal growth, the camaraderie of fellow riders, and the profound sense of accomplishment that comes from conquering not just the road, but the challenges within.

“Audax pushes you to your limits,” said Fazrul.

“It’s not about winning or losing. It’s about how far you can go. It’s about facing fatigue, mental walls, even the fear of failure, and pushing through it all.”

Darsani echoed this sentiment. For him, the Audax rides have become a deeply personal journey, especially after a serious health scare left him in and out of the hospital for two years.

Cycling became not just a passion but a lifeline.

“I had heart arrhythmia and was told by doctors to change my lifestyle,” he shared.

“I was working all the time, sleeping late or staying awake to work until the wee hours of the morning, ending up going in and out of hospital for two years. I had previously taken part in the Century Ride which was popular in Malaysia in the past. However I wanted to challenge myself as I’ve always been a positive outlook kind of person so despite the heart scare I was determined to continue pushing myself. Audax was part of that change. It challenges me in ways nothing else can.”

“For anyone who wants to participate in Audax rides in a year, there might be more than one ride for each of the events. Meaning, they don’t just organise one 200km (or 300, 400, 600), but at least two and sometimes more. So it’s up to you which one you want to pick and join. Some are easier routes (climbs wise), others are not for the faint hearted,” was Fazrul’s advice to any potential future riders.

As the cyclists of Audax Santai 5.0 prepare to embark on their gruelling journey this weekend, they do so knowing that the ride will test not just their physical endurance, but their mental strength as well.

It’s a battle of willpower, patience, and determination; one that will see them pushing through long hours, uncertain terrain, and possibly even the ghosts of the road.