KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Communications Ministry will intensify efforts to raise public awareness on the importance of the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC)’s 997 hotline to curb online scams, said its Minister, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that community service campaigns will be conducted with several agencies, including the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), and will be broadcast in cinemas, on television and radio stations in various languages.

“These scammers do not only focus on one community, but they will try to target every community. Under the Department of Broadcasting, we have six television stations and 34 radio stations. So, this will be our priority and the first step,” he told a media conference on the Lembah Pantai Parliamentary Constituency Nur Ramadan Programme here yesterday.

Fahmi also advised the public to always be wary of messages containing links to get-rich-quick schemes or requests to transfer money via messaging applications.

“I have personally received a message from a former deputy chief minister asking me to transfer RM3,000.

“What I did was I tried to contact him, contact his children and confirmed that his WhatsApp account had been hacked by a scammer. So, please be careful,” he said, adding that the ministry expects scam activities to increase, especially during festive seasons.

He urged the public to continue contacting the NSRC’s 997 hotline if they have made any suspicious transactions so that swift action can be taken, thus avoiding further loss of money.

In another development, 300 recipients from the asnaf group in Lembah Pantai each received a cash contribution of RM200 and a souvenir through the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) fund.

Fahmi also announced a collaboration between the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency and Pertubuhan Amal Uncle Kentang Malaysia to launch the “RM1 for Ambulance Assistance” initiative, aimed at providing 10 ambulances for use by the local community. — Bernama