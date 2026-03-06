KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Malaysia has secured at least one semi-final berth at the All England 2026 after two-time runners-up Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik set up an all-Malaysian quarter-final clash against compatriots Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun in Birmingham today.

In the second-round action at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on Thursday, second seeds Aaron-Wooi Yik survived a stiff challenge from teammates Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King, winning 21-18, 15-21, 21-18 in a 63-minute thriller.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun, the tournament’s sixth seeds, booked their spot in the last eight after dispatching Taiwanese duo Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi-Lin 21-14, 21-18 in 33 minutes.

On paper, Aaron-Wooi Yik hold a slight edge over their compatriots Wei Chong-Kai Wun, having won four of their previous seven encounters.

However, hopes for another all-Malaysian quarter-final were dashed when eighth seeds Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani and 2024 world junior champions Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai were bundled out of the world’s oldest tournament.

Sze Fei-Izzuddin fell 21-23, 16-21 to Indonesia’s Muhammad Rian Ardianto-Rahmat Hidayat, while Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai went down fighting 19-21, 17-21 to China’s Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi.

In the women’s doubles, national top pair and second seeds Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah advanced to the quarter-finals with a 21-14, 21-14 victory over South Korea’s Lee Seo Jin-Lee Yeon Woo in 43 minutes.

Standing in Pearly-Thinaah’s way for a spot in the semi-finals is Indonesia’s pair Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Meilysa Trias Puspitasari.

The unseeded Indonesian pair made their way to the next round after they stunned sixth seeds Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi of Japan 21-11, 18-21, 21-17.

Earlier, Malaysia’s campaign in the men’s singles and mixed doubles categories came to an end after Leong Jun Hao and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie lost to their respective opponents.

Jun Hao succumbed 9-21, 13-21 to Japan’s Koki Watanabe, while husband-and-wife partners Soon Huat-Shevon were shown the exit by second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin of China, 16-21, 18-21. — Bernama