KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) bagged a double when they defeated Selangor 3-2 in the Malaysia Futsal Cup final at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here today.

The win more than makes up for the disappointment of finishing as runners-up in the second edition of the competition last year, when they lost 3-1 on penalties to Pahang Rangers after both teams were tied 4-4 in regulation time.

Against Selangor today, coach Juan Antonio Miguel Garcia's JDT team started aggressively to draw first blood with an early goal through import Bruno Taffy Nogueira Aguiar.

Selangor, however, drew level in the final minutes of the first half through midfielder Syahir Iqbal Khan Akbar Khan.

The match exploded into life in the second half, with JDT adding two more goals through Mohd Firdaus Ambia (27th minute) and Mohd Azwann Ismail (33rd minute) to go 3-1 ahead before the Red Giants narrowed the deficit through a Muhammad Aidil Shahril Rosli goal in the 35th minute.

But the Southern Tigers, who had clinched the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) 2024 title in September, held on for victory.

"I think it was a good match today, especially against a strong team. I’m happy with the victory.

"We just started last year but the players have improved a lot physically and tactically,” said Miguel Garcia.

Meanwhile, Selangor coach Edgar Eder was pleased with his men's performance despite the loss.

"We played a good and strong game today. It was amazing but not perfect. We need to analyse (our weaknesses) for the next game,” he said.

Pahang Rangers, meanwhile, defeated Kuala Lumpur City 4-2 in the third-fourth placing playoff. — Bernama