KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) admits it is facing difficulties in securing another Tier 1 friendly match for the national team during the Fifa international match window from October 7-15.

FAM deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi revealed that many higher-ranked teams had shown interest in holding friendly matches with the Harimau Malaya squad, but they had other commitments.

“They didn’t reject (the invitation), but they have other commitments for the benefit of their own teams. They can actually see the capability of our team.

“So, the constraint is from the opposing teams and not from us,” he said when met after the FAM Executive Committee meeting at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya near here today.

The national team’s intention to play two Tier 1 friendly matches this month has not materialised. Instead, the team will face a top club side for a Tier 2 international match in New Zealand this Friday.

Pau Marti Vicente’s squad will then face the New Zealand national team in a Tier 1 international match at North Harbour Stadium, Auckland, next Monday.

Meanwhile, FAM Secretary-General Datuk Noor Azman Rahman confirmed that they are waiting for feedback from several teams to finalise the national team’s match schedule for the Fifa international window next month.

“We have confirmed one match against India on November 19, and we are awaiting feedback from other teams before we make the official announcement,” he said.

In a separate development, Noor Azman said that FAM is scouting several heritage players with potential to represent Malaysia after missing out on Dutch-born defender Mats Deijl.

“The executive committee is currently evaluating several players with the potential to represent Malaysia. But as of today, we have yet to receive documentation from the players involved,” he said.

Previously, Fifa confirmed that the Go Ahead Eagles player (Deijl) did not meet the eligibility requirements to represent Malaysia through ancestry. — Bernama