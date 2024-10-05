JOHOR BARU, Oct 5 — Spanish footballer Jesé Rodríguez Ruiz is reportedly set to join Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) club in the next few hours.

According to Madrid-based sports tabloid Marca, the 31-year-old forward and winger called Jesé looks set to sign a contract with JDT, his 10th club in an illustrious career.

Jesé has previously played for among others Paris St Germaine (PSG), Real Madrid, UD Las Palmas, Stoke City, Betis, Sporting CP, Ankaragücü, Sampdoria, and Coritiba.

He had been without a club after leaving Brazilian club Coritiba in January.

“Since then, he has been training on his own to stay in shape and be ready to return to football,” said the report in Spanish.

“During the past summer transfer window, he held talks with several teams, including CF Intercity and CD Eldense, but no agreement was reached, and those doors closed,” it added, referring to two Spanish clubs.

Marca wrote that Jesé will integrate easily with JDT, as its captain is fellow Spaniard Jordi Amat. The squad also includes other Spaniards Óscar Arribas, Natxo Insa, and Juan Muñiz.

At 1.78m, Jesé can play on both flanks as a winger, and also a centre-forward.