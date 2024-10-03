KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have strengthened their credibility in Asian football, emerging as the fifth-best team on the continent.

According to the latest Opta Power Ranking update, only four teams are currently ahead of JDT in Asia — Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Vissel Kobe, and Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

This ranking also makes Hector Bidoglio’s squad the highest-placed team in Southeast Asia, with their closest competitor, Buriram United, placed 24th in Asia.

JDT now sit at 231st in the world ranking, with no other Malaysian teams making it into the top 1,000. The next best Malaysian Super League sides are Selangor FC, ranked 1,121st globally, and Terengganu FC at 1,666th.

The Super League leaders recently displayed a commendable performance in the 2024-25 Asian Champions League Elite campaign, collecting four points from two matches. They opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Chinese Super League leaders Shanghai Port before defeating another Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua, 3-0 at home last Tuesday.

The victory placed JDT second in the East Zone standings, behind leaders Gwangju, who have six points from two matches. Only the top eight teams will qualify for the knockout stage.