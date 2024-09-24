KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced it will collaborate with the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) to co-organise football clinics for children in Southeast Asia, when the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 trophy tour visits local cities between Sept 28 and Nov 9.

According to a statement, the clinics will be held in six cities, namely Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, Jakarta and Manila, with the last venue in recognition of the Philippines being newly added as one of the tournament’s 11 host countries.

Clinic participants will include coaches from FC Imabari, a Japanese professional football team in the Meiji Yasuda J3 League, with which Mitsubishi Electric signed an executive partnership agreement in November last year.

In addition, legendary players from each country’s national team, will conduct lessons and mini-games to help children learn about football, the joy of sports and the importance of pursuing dreams.

Mitsubishi Electric is the title partner of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024, a biennial tournament that the AFF will organise for 11 Southeast Asian national teams between Dec 8, 2024 and Jan 5, 2025.

Besides helping solve pressing issues in global society and contributing to sustainability via its businesses, the company also strives to create a more vibrant and enjoyable world through activities involving culture, the arts and sports.

When the company was the title partner of the tournament in 2022, it invited legendary football players from the national teams of Southeast Asian countries to conduct football clinics for children in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric is a recognised world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment. — Bernama