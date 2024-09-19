SEOUL, Sept 19 — Former Manchester United and England star Jesse Lingard has been fined US$143 (RM620) for riding an electric scooter in Seoul without a licence, South Korean police told AFP today.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who now plays for FC Seoul, was “investigated on Wednesday and was subsequently fined 190,000 won”, an official at the Korean National Police Agency said.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Lingard said he was unaware of South Korea’s regulations on electric scooters, including having to wear a helmet.

“Anyone visiting South Korea, obviously you have to check the rules,” he said.

“It can be dangerous. Safety first, you know for everyone, helmets on. And obviously, I won’t do that again.”

According to UK media, Lingard was banned from driving for 18 months last year after being caught drink-driving in his expensive super car in Manchester.

Lingard joined FC Seoul in February after being without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract in the summer of 2023.

He has played 32 times for England, scoring six goals. — AFP