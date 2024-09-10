KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Malaysian shuttling ace Lee Zii Jia has moved up one place in the Badminton World Federation ranking, now placing third.

According to the new world ranking released today, Lee garnered 11,500 points from the bronze medal in Paris Olympics 2024 — with him having 83,716 points in total.

Above him are Shi Yuqi from China (101,815 points) and Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen (88,910).

Axelsen had won gold in Paris 2024, while Shi lost in the quarter-finals.

Paris 2024 silver medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn stays at 8th place.

Lee had previously ranked second in October 2022.

Just recently, he was booted out in the opening round at the Japan Open 2024, falling to Alex Lanier of France.