KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5— The national football team, playing without the fervent backing of the Ultras Malaya supporters, managed to edge the Philippines 2-1 and advance to the final of the 2024 Merdeka Tournament at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here last night.

The semi-final tie, which is Pau Marti Vicente’s first assignment as the new national head coach, saw the Philippines, nicknamed The Azkals, drawing first blood through an own goal by national defender Muhamad Feroz Baharudin in the 27th minute.

However, the Harimau Malaya managed to check into the final courtesy of a clinical finish by midfielder Mohammad Syamer Kutty Abba late in the first half and a penalty conversion by replacement winger Muhammad Safawi Rasid after the break.

In Sunday’s (Sept 8) final, Malaysia will face Lebanon, who defeated defending champions Tajikistan 1-0 in the other semi-final earlier today.

For the record, the Ultras Malaya supporters’ group decided last month to boycott this year’s Merdeka Tournament due to dissatisfaction with various aspects, including perceived issues with the management of the national team, the shortcomings within FAM and issues in the Malaysian League competition.

When the semi-final match against the Philippines kicked off, it was The Azkals who nearly went ahead when Dylan Demuynck pounced on a mistake by defender Matthew Davies.

However, he failed to beat goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed in a one-on-one situation.

Malaysia also wasted a clear chance in the eighth minute when left-back Daniel Ting, who was unmarked in the box, failed to connect cleanly with a cross from the right by Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi.

The Philippines, coached by their former player Norman Fegidero, got the breakthrough they were looking for when Muhamad Feroz deflected the ball into his own net when he tried to stop Jefferson Tabinas’ cross from the left.

Muhamad Feroz made amends for his earlier mistake by floating in a cross for Mohammad Syamer to let fly a screamer from outside the box for the equaliser in the 43rd minute.

The second half continued much in the same vein until Vicente brought on Muhammad Safawi, who slotted home a penalty after Arif Aiman was fouled by Matthew Baldisimo in the 73rd minute.

The win sees Vicente follow in the footsteps of his former boss Kim Pan Gon, who also guided the team to victory over the Philippines in his first assignment in March 2022.

Vicente was assistant to Pan Gon from 2022 before being appointed as head coach following the South Korean’s resignation in July.

Malaysia have won the Merdeka Tournament 12 times, with the latest triumph coming in the 2013 edition. — Bernama