PARIS, Sept 4 — Iran’s sitting volleyball star Morteza Mehrzad has finally found a bed big enough to accommodate his 2.46-metre frame at the Paris Paralympics.

His coach Hadi Rezaeigarkani told the Olympics.com website last Friday that the 36-year-old was planning to sleep on the floor of the Olympic Village because — unlike during the last Games in Tokyo — his bed wasn’t big enough.

“In Tokyo, they have made a special bed, but unfortunately not here,” Rezaeigarkani said. “He’s going to lie on the floor.”

Mehrzad, the second-tallest living man in the world, was diagnosed at a young age with acromegaly, a rare condition that leads to the production of excessive growth hormones.

All athletes in the village are sleeping on the same sort of eco-friendly and modulable beds used at the Tokyo Olympics, which have mattresses made from recycled plastic and bases manufactured from cardboard.

The Paris organising committee told AFP in a statement that they had initially provided two extensions for Mehrzad at the request of the Iranian Paralympic Committee.

“A third was later requested by the Iranian Paralympic Committee which has also been supplied to them,” the statement said. “Paris 2024 is in contact with the Iranian Paralympic Committee and the athlete now has all necessary equipment for his comfort.”

Mehrzad joined Iran’s national sitting volleyball team after the coach spotted him on a reality TV show about people grappling with difficulties in their lives.

During his teenage years, he had a bicycle accident which injured his pelvis and stunted the growth of his right leg.

He won gold medals in the 2016 and 2020 Summer Paralympics and earned the Gold Ball for the world’s best player in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

The beds at the Paris and Tokyo Olympics have frequently hit headlines, with reports claiming they were “anti-sex” because they had been designed to be too flimsy to support the weight of two adults.

Many athletes have since debunked the suggestion by posting videos of themselves jumping on the beds which are sturdy enough to support the weight of several people. — AFP