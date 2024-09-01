KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — The historic achievement of the Sabah women’s football squad in securing a spot in the group stage of the 2024 AFC Women’s Champions League group stage could be a potential breakthrough for Malaysian women’s football.

In a statement today, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) expressed that this achievement could inspire the national women’s football players to shine on the international stage.

“FAM extends its heartfelt congratulations to Sabah FA on the success of their women’s football team in qualifying for the 2024/25 AFC Women’s Champions League,” the statement read.

Yesterday, Sabah clinched their spot in the AWCL group stage by winning Group C in the tournament’s preliminary round, earning four points from three matches.

Sabah FA secured three crucial points last night with a 2-1 victory over PFC Nasaf at Likas Stadium, while the remaining point was gained from a goalless draw against APF FC last Thursday.

FAM also announced that the squad, managed by Justin Ganai, has been drawn into Group A alongside Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC (People’s Republic of China), Hyundai Steel Red Angels (Republic of Korea), and Abu Dhabi Country Club (United Arab Emirates).

The group stage matches will take place from Oct 6 to 12. — Bernama



