KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The following are the Malaysian athletes who will be in action at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in France today. Home viewers can catch them “live” on national TV broadcaster RTM.

The schedule is based on Malaysian time.

Badminton is up first at 3.30pm, with two group stage events taking place simultaneously at separate courts.

KL-native Cheah Liek Hou will be facing Poland’s Bartłomiej Mróz for the men’s singles while his compartriot, 28-year-old Anuar Muhammad Fareez battles Taiwan’s Fang Jen-Yu.

The other events for today are listed below, according to their sport in alphabetical order.

ARCHERY (Esplanade des Invalides)

Women’s Individual Compound

Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil — 7pm

Men’s Individual Recurve

Suresh Selvathamby — 7pm

Men’s Individual Compound

Daneshen Govinda Rajan — 11pm

BADMINTON (Porte De La Chapelle Arena)

Men’s Singles

Cheah Liek Hou vs Bartłomiej Mróz (Poland) — 3.30pm

Anuar Muhammad Fareez vs Fang Jen-Yu (Taiwan) — 3.30pm

Men’s Doubles

Noor Azwan Noorlan–Muhammad Ikhwan Ramli vs Daiki Kajiwara–Hiroshi Murayama (Japan) — 5.10pm

BOCCIA (South Paris Arena)

Men’s Individual

Lee Chee Hoong — 4.30pm

Noor Askuzaimey Mat Salim — 6.50pm

Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahman BC4 — 11pm

CYCLING (Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome)

Men’s C1 3000m Individual

Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin — 6.22pm

SWIMMING (Paris La Defense Arena)

Men’s 200m Freestyle