KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The following are the Malaysian athletes who will be in action at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in France today. Home viewers can catch them “live” on national TV broadcaster RTM.
The schedule is based on Malaysian time.
Badminton is up first at 3.30pm, with two group stage events taking place simultaneously at separate courts.
KL-native Cheah Liek Hou will be facing Poland’s Bartłomiej Mróz for the men’s singles while his compartriot, 28-year-old Anuar Muhammad Fareez battles Taiwan’s Fang Jen-Yu.
The other events for today are listed below, according to their sport in alphabetical order.
ARCHERY (Esplanade des Invalides)
Women’s Individual Compound
- Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil — 7pm
Men’s Individual Recurve
- Suresh Selvathamby — 7pm
Men’s Individual Compound
- Daneshen Govinda Rajan — 11pm
BADMINTON (Porte De La Chapelle Arena)
Men’s Singles
- Cheah Liek Hou vs Bartłomiej Mróz (Poland) — 3.30pm
- Anuar Muhammad Fareez vs Fang Jen-Yu (Taiwan) — 3.30pm
Men’s Doubles
- Noor Azwan Noorlan–Muhammad Ikhwan Ramli vs Daiki Kajiwara–Hiroshi Murayama (Japan) — 5.10pm
BOCCIA (South Paris Arena)
Men’s Individual
- Lee Chee Hoong — 4.30pm
- Noor Askuzaimey Mat Salim — 6.50pm
- Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahman BC4 — 11pm
CYCLING (Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome)
Men’s C1 3000m Individual
- Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin — 6.22pm
SWIMMING (Paris La Defense Arena)
Men’s 200m Freestyle
- Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli — 3.30pm