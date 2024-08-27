MENDOZA, Aug 27 — The woman who accused two French international rugby players of raping her while on tour in Argentina last month, will miss a court hearing Tuesday after a failed suicide attempt, her lawyer said.

The 39-year-old tried to take her own life last Friday, lawyer Mauricio Cardello told AFP Monday.

She was doing better, Cardello said, but would not attend a hearing Tuesday where the men — Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou — are expected to file a motion for the dismissal of the case.

Auradou and Jegou, both 21, were arrested in Buenos Aires two days after winning their first international caps against Argentina in Mendoza.

They were charged with aggravated rape of a woman they had met in a bar after the match.

The complainant says she was violently and repeatedly raped by the pair, who insist there was a consensual sexual encounter.

The sportsmen were released from detention into house arrest on July 17, then freed under supervision, though barred from leaving Argentina. — AFP

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).