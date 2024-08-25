TOKYO, Aug 25 — Malaysian’s men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei — Nur Izzuddin Rumsani won the men’s finals of the Daihatsu Japan Open 2024 at Yokohama Kanagama in Japan today.

The duo claimed the title by beating South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk / Seo Seung Jae in straight sets: 21-19, 21-15.

It is a momentous win for the pair as not only are they the first men’s doubles pair to reach the final in 12 years, they are also the first to win it in 22 years but are only the fourth pair to have won the championship.

The pair will bring home a cash prize of US$62,900.