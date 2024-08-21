NEW YORK, Aug 21 — The four Grand Slams offer a trophy and place in the history books, but they also provide serious financial incentives.

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the 2024 US Open, the last major of the year:

When is the US Open happening?

* The main draws run from August 26 to September 8.

What is the total prize fund in 2024?

* The total prize money is US$75 million (RM328 million).

* It has increased 15 per cent from 2023.

How much will men's and women's singles players earn?

* First round: US$100,000

* Second round: US$140,000

* Third round: US$215,000

* Round of 16: US$325,000

* Quarter-finals: US$530,000

* Semi-finals: US$1 million

* Runner-up: US$1.8 million

* Champion: US$3.6 million

How does the winner's prize compare to 2023?

* The winners of the men's and women's singles in 2023, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, received US$3 million each in prize money.

What about the other Grand Slams in 2024?

* Australian Open 2024 singles champions, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, received AUS$3.15 million each (US$2.08 million).

* French Open 2024 singles champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, received 2.4 million euros (US$2.66 million) each.

* Wimbledon 2024 singles champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova, received 2.7 million pounds (US$3.51 million) each.

What is the prize money on offer in men's and women's doubles at the us open in 2024?

* First round: US$25,000

* Round of 32: US$40,000

* Round of 16: US$63,000

* Quarter-finals: US$110,000

* Semi-finals: US$190,000

* Runners-up: US$375,000

* Champion: US$750,000

What is the prize money on offer in mixed doubles at the US Open in 2024?

* First round: US$10,000

* Round of 16: US$16,500

* Quarter-finals: US$27,500

* Semi-finals: US$50,000

* Runners-up: US$100,000

* Champion: US$200,000 — Reuters