WARSAW Aug 17 — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced yesterday that Poland would officially bid to host the Olympic Games in 2040 or 2044.

“I dedicate this decision to the 10, 12 and 15-year-olds of today. Poland will officially bid to host the Olympic Games,” Tusk told the press.

“The realistic prospect, given the decisions, commitments and preliminary statements of the International Olympic Committee, is that we can talk about 2040 or 2044,” he said.

This announcement follows that of Poland’s conservative president Andrzej Duda, who announced last year that he intended to submit his country’s bid to host the Summer Olympics in 2036.

Poland has never organised an Olympic Games before.

In 2012, it co-hosted the European football Championship with Ukraine.

It also hosted the European Games in 2023.

Berlin is also planning to bid for the 2040 Olympics. — AFP