KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Malaysia’s dodgeball team is set for the Men’s Foam Final at the Dodgeball World Championships 2024 today at 3.30pm Malaysia time. The match will see Malaysia go head-to-head against the USA, aiming to convert their top-ranking status into a championship victory.

The tournament, running from August 11-17 in Graz, Austria, has seen Malaysia’s team excel with remarkable skill and precision, leading the global foam rankings with 282.35 points. Their path to the final has been marked by dominant performances and strategic prowess.

Catch the action live here and support our top-ranked team as they aim to clinch the title.