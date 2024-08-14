SEPANG, Aug 14 — National men’s track cyclist Muhammad Shah Firdaus said the actions of ‘netizens’ who attacked Japanese rider Shinji Nakano’s social media account could affect his good relationship with his friend.

He said the act was also considered shameful, not to mention when Nakano sent him a message informing him that he did not expect to be criticised because he thought Malaysians were friendly.

Muhammad Shah hopes that the public will stop the criticism because he has already met with Nakano over the matter.

“Nakano said his site has tens of thousands of comments, I hope netizens will stop doing that because it really affects us too. In keirin body context is normal, Nakano and I are fine.

“Nakano said he has good memories of Malaysia,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after arriving from Paris yesterday.

In the men’s keirin final round, Muhammad Shah fell due to a violation incident that caused him to be eliminated.

The athlete from Muar who was speeding towards the finish line when he was crashed into by Japanese rider Shinji Nakano which caused Great Britain rider Jack Carlin to also lose control and fall during the last lap at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome on Sunday. — Bernama