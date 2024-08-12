KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei has urged netizens to avoid hiding behind anonymous profiles to make derogatory remarks about Malaysian athletes following the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympics yesterday.

The 41-year-old, who won three consecutive Olympic silver medals in men’s singles at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016, emphasised the importance of providing support and constructive feedback.

Chong Wei said he would speak up when something is wrong because he cares deeply about the country and wants to share his experience.

“Don't ever be a keyboard warrior. The Malaysian team has delivered outstanding performances over the last two weeks. Sports did, in fact, unite the nation. Whether you are Type-C, Type-Lightning, or even One-by-One(s), everyone will activate their ‘Saya Anak Malaysia’ mode and gather at mamaks to cheer on the squad.

“To the athletes, you are heroes and heroines. Thank you for putting on an excellent show. Learn from this experience and do better next time. Ignore the negative remarks, but take in the constructive feedback,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Chong Wei advised them to try again in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, saying the hard work should begin immediately.

Malaysia concluded the Paris 2024 campaign with two bronze medals in badminton, won by men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia. — Bernama