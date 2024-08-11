PARIS, Aug 11 — National track cyclist Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, Malaysia’s last hope at the Paris 2024 Olympics, managed to continue his progress to the semi-finals of the men’s keirin event today.

The 28-year-old from Muar advanced after taking third place by 0.051 seconds (s) behind Jack Carlin of Great Britain who topped the first screening of the quarter-finals at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome, here today.

Australian Matthew Glaetzer (+0.006s) finished in second place and Japan’s Kaiya Ota finished fourth to clinch the final quarterfinal spot from the pack.

With only the best four riders of each screening advancing to the semi-finals, Mikhail Yakovlev (+0.215s) of Israel and James Hedgcock (+0.310s) were eliminated.

The semi-finals are scheduled for 12.29pm (6.29pm Malaysia time), followed by the final at 1.32pm (7.32pm in Malaysia). — Bernama