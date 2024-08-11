PARIS, Aug 11 — Malaysian professional golfer Ashley Lau finished tied 55th out of 60 participants in the women's individual event at the 2024 Paris Olympics yesterday.

Competing at Le Golf National, the 24-year-old shared the position with Sara Kouskova from the Czech Republic, as both players recorded a total score of 18-over-par 306.

Ashley had started the fourth and final round at six-over-par 78.

She registered five bogeys on holes one, nine, 11, 12, and 15, in addition to nine strokes on the par-four 13th hole.

Lydia Ko from New Zealand claimed the gold medal with an overall score of 10-under-par 278, while Germany's Esther Henseleit took silver with eight-under-par 280.

The bronze medal went to China's Xiyu Lin, who recorded seven-under-par 281. — Bernama