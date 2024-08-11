MADRID, Aug 11 — Barcelona hope the stunning rise of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal will elevate a talented young squad under the guidance of new manager Hansi Flick and help them regain the LaLiga title from a star-studded Real Madrid.

Yamal turned 17 a day before Spain beat England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin last month, the electrifying winger terrorising defences throughout the tournament and fuelling hopes of a brighter future for struggling Barca.

Last season was one of turmoil for Barca, finishing second and 10 points behind champions Real in the league and sacking club legend Xavi Hernandez as manager in controversial fashion.

The club then appointed 59-year-old Flick as coach, tasking the former Germany and Bayern Munich manager with getting the best out of a squad featuring a mix of exciting young talent and seasoned veterans like Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan.

Flick, who had been out of management since being sacked by Germany in September 2023, must revive a side that failed to win a single trophy in Xavi’s final season in charge.

Flick has a mammoth task on his hands to overpower a Real side who added France captain Kylian Mbappe to a squad that already boasts the likes of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham.

Deepening financial issues have forced Barca to get creative to stay competitive within the restrictions of LaLiga’s Financial Fair Play rules but they finalised the signing of attacking midfielder Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig last week.

Alongside Lamine, the versatile Olmo was central to Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, finishing as one the tournament’s top scorers with three goals and one of six Spain players in UEFA’s team of the tournament.

Young Barcelona players were also key to Spain’s success at the Paris Olympics, with teenage defender Pau Cubarsi and attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez helping the country to the gold medal.

Lopez finished with six goals at the tournament, including a double in their 5-3 win against France in the final.

Other rising stars like Pedri and Gavi could also flourish under Flick while Gundogan’s leadership, Lewandowski’s consistency and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s safe pair of hands will bring some much needed experience.

“I know how demanding this job can be, Barcelona are an incredible club and I have been enjoy every second working here. The reception has been incredible,” Flick told a press conference last week.

“I sincerely believe that we are on the right track and want us to enjoy together.”

Barca start their LaLiga campaign on Saturday at Valencia. — Reuters