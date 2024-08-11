SEPANG, Aug 11 — National weight-lifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan admitted he is happy that weightlifting has started to grab the attention of Malaysians in the prestigious Olympic Games in Paris.

He said that if previously the sport was not the focus of the public in the country, now it is more well known especially after he proved that Malaysia is capable of competing with the best at the world’s biggest sports games.

“(Although) I didn’t even get a medal. I see the public’s view of this sport is in a different light now,” said Mohamad Aniq who missed a podium finish by 1 kilogramme (kg) in the men’s 61 kg category.

“I am happy because people have seen this sport of weightlifting as one of the sports that can be a medal contender at the Olympics,” he said at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The Segamat-born strongman is determined to make Malaysia a feared nation in weightlifting on the international stage.

“That is what I want to prove at the World Championships next year, (and) who knows at the Los Angeles Olympics I can get a medal too,” he said.

Mohamad Aniq finished the challenge at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in fourth place in the men’s 61 kg category with a new national record, with a total weight of 297 kg, 1 kg over his national record.

For the snatch event, Mohamad Aniq broke Muhamad Aznil Bidin’s national record of 129 kg, when he lifted a weight of 130 kg, but he only succeeded in his attempt of 167 kg for the clean & jerk.

Mohamad Aniq previously held the national record for clean & jerk with a record of 170 kg and a total of 296 kg.

Li Fabin of China defended the gold medal with a total weight of 310 kg (143 kg OR, 167 kg) while the silver and bronze respectively belonged to Theerapong Silachai from Thailand with a load of 303kg (132kg, 171kg) and Hampton Morris (United States) lifted 298 kg (126kg, 172kg), which was only 1 kg heavier than Mohamad Aniq’s total weight of 297 kg. — Bernama