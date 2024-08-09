PARIS, Aug 9 — Malaysia remains at two bronze medals but has fallen down the overall ranks to number 76.

The US is at the top with 30 gold, just one more than China who has 29 gold medals with 73 medals won in total to the US' 103.

Quite a distance behind at third place is Australia with 18 gold and host France with 14 gold medals.

Nadeem wins Olympic javelin gold in historic first for Pakistan

US Olympic sprint star Lyles tests positive for Covid

Indonesians delight at first speed climbing Olympic gold

Following is the 2024 Paris Olympics medal tally as of 11.50am local time Friday: