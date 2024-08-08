PARIS, Aug 8 — National diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri splashed her way into the women's 3 metres (m) springboard finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics today, to remain in contention for medal.

Nur Dhabitah advanced after finishing eighth with 286.95 total points in the semi-finals at the Olympics Aquatics Centre here, to be among the top 12 in finals, scheduled for 3 pm (9 pm Malaysian time) Friday.

The 25-year-old started off well scoring 67.50 for inward 2 1/2 somersaults to be in second place after the first dive.

However, she was unable to keep the same momentum in the second and third, scoring 55.50 and 46.50 points respectively.

Nur Dhabitah, who qualified for the Paris Olympics through unused quota, then scored 57.00 and 60.45 in the last two dives to secure her place in finals.

China’s Chen Yiwen dominated the semi-finals with 360.85 points, followed by Australian Kenny Maddison (334.70) and Chiara Pellacani of Italy (324.75).

Nur Dhabitah qualified for the top 18 semi-finals after finishing 12th with 283.65 points in the preliminary round, yesterday. — Bernama