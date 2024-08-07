SEPANG, Aug 7 — Academy of Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky has not thought of leaving Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) as the focus is still on preparing the national badminton team for the Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028 (LA28).

He said that BAM will not wait long to discuss the direction of the national squad when they will hold a discussion next Tuesday (August 13).

“I don’t think where I want to go. If it is true that I have a contract that has ended and if BAM extends it, I will... I (have) a house here too.

“On August 13, we will sit down with the management on the planning for 2028. What we have done well here, we will continue and maybe we will be more solid (but what is) lacking, we have to add,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

Rexy said this when asked to comment on some views on X that asked the 1996 Olympic gold winner to return to lead his country of birth, Indonesia when the women’s singles, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung became the only contributor of a medal, a bronze in the Paris 2024 edition.

Earlier, Rexy said that all parties, especially the players, should start ‘sacrificing’ time and energy from now on towards the LA28 edition campaign.

He stressed that all stake holders need to do more, which was previously considered impossible if they really want to grab gold at LA28.

At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, his men, the national men’s doubles Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, successfully defended their bronze medal after overcoming Denmark’s Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 16-21, 22-20, 21-19 on Sunday (August 4 ).

Professional men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia also won a bronze medal in Paris after coming back from a set down to win 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 over Lakshya Sen of India the next day (August 5). — Bernama