PARIS, Aug 5 — The uncomfortable heat during the Paris Olympics has led to athletes even installing their own air conditioning as the Olympic village in a bid to go green, has gone without.

Italy’s Thomas Ceccon has resorted to sleeping outdoors instead. The gold medalist swimmer has complained publicly about the Olympic facilities, with the Sun reporting him saying: “There is no air conditioning in the village, it's hot, the food is bad.”

Saudi rower Husein Alireza posted a picture he took of Ceccon napping beneath a tree on a white towel, next to a bench.

Husein had tagged the location as being on the Olympic village grounds with the caption: “Rest today, conquer tomorrow” though it is unknown when the photo was taken exactly.