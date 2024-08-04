KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Squash ace and Malaysia’s deputy Olympics chef de mission Nicol David wrote a sweet message on Facebook for badminton duo Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah.

She wrote: “I wish I could say something that could lift your spirits, but I know all too well losing is painful. I wish there were wise words I could say, but I know nothing I can do will change the sorrow you both are feeling right now.”

Despite the defeat, she said the pair had much to be proud of still as trailblazers for women’s badminton in Malaysia.

“You both started Olympics seeded outside the Top 8 in the world, and yet you made history by becoming the first women’s pair to enter a semifinal in the Olympics,” she wrote.

Beyond their achievements she was also full of praise for their display of showmanship at the end of the match.

“When your match ended, you both crossed the court and hugged your opponents with love and kindness, that act said it all to me- it was gracious, humble and beautiful because in your darkest moment, you were a better person, you both showed what true sportsmanship is all about and that moment will forever define you. You both are LEGENDS, because you showed Malaysia and the world what values you two are made of, and I for one can’t be more proud.”

She thanked the girls and ended the letter with saying, “I love you girls, and I hope we can cry together, laugh together and remember this as a victory forever in our hearts and mind.”