KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Malaysia’s hopes of a bronze medal in the badminton women’s doubles event at the 2024 Paris Olympics were dashed today.

National women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah put up a valiant fight against Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida of Japan during the decider match at La Chapelle Arena.

But it simply wasn’t their day, and they were beaten 11-21, 11-21.

MORE TO COME